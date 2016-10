Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Dawn Knull grew up in Middletown. She remembers a time when you knew everybody that you saw on the street.

“Our parents could send us out the door and know we would be safe. I can’t send my kid out the door and know he will be safe,” said Knull, who today is a borough councilor from the First Ward.

